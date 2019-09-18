Meghan McCain: Corey Lewandowski’s Senate Run ‘Is Going to Be an Absolutely Ridiculous Crap Show’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain said former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski’s potential run for New Hampshire Senator would be a “ridiculous crap show.”

McCain said, “This is a bad, bad, bad guy.”

She continued, “Him running for Senate in New Hampshire, anyone who has been to New Hampshire, they are the most independent voters it’s why it’s first in the nation, live free or die.”

She added, “Get your popcorn and whiskey, it’s going to be an absolutely ridiculous crap show. It’s such a joke that he thinks he just go and run in the state of New Hampshire.”

