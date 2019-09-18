Senate Foreign Relations Chair Risch: Iran Is ‘Very, Very Close’ to Making U.S. Do Something It Doesn’t Want to

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch (R-ID) stated that while President Trump doesn’t want war with Iran, “sometimes you get pulled into something and have to do something that you don’t necessarily want to do. The Iranians are very, very close to that.”

Risch said, “[W]e have a commander-in-chief, and he has said he does not want war with Iran, and the Saudi Arabians have said the same thing. The unfortunate part of all of this is Iran continues to push the envelope. I don’t think we’re there yet, but it’s very, very close, and the difficulty is, the Iranians are just notorious for making bad judgments, bad calculations, miscalculating, and they’re doing that now. They need to listen carefully to what the president said. He doesn’t want war with Iran. Having said that, sometimes you get pulled into something and have to do something that you don’t necessarily want to do. The Iranians are very, very close to that.”

