Scarborough on Trump Border Wall: ‘It’s All Show Biz’

Thursday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to President Donald Trump touting the wall to be built at the southern border in California the day before.

Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski after playing a series of clips of Trump speaking at the border laughed at Trump’s “ridiculous” and “sick” comments regarding the wall, calling his remarks and the wall itself “all show biz.”

“It’s all show biz, that’s really all it is,” argued Scarborough. “It’s all show biz because if you even talk to his first secretary of Homeland Security, General Kelly, he said, you know, physical structures, there are better investments we can make to keep people out of the country. You talk to Lindsey Graham, you talk to John Cornyn back when Republicans actually had the power to fund the wall, they said, no, no, this is not a smart investment of money or time. There are a lot smarter ways to keep our borders secure and keep people out. And yet there he is, a display, all show biz, for something that’s not even going to be the most effective way to secure America’s borders.”

