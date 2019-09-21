Brooks: Trump Is Handling Iran Tensions ‘As Well As You Can’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that President Trump is handling recent tensions with Iran “as well as you can do in this circumstance.”

Brooks stated, “Trump is actually playing it reasonably well. I mean, it’s a chess match, where they launch something, and then we try to frighten them, or we try to put some economic sanctions on them. And so, Trump is pushing back without going crazy. And so, he’s not being violent. And so far, I think he’s playing the game as — sort of as well as you can do in this circumstance.”

