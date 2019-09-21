Schweizer: It ‘Warrants Investigation’ That Hunter Biden Landed Deals Where His Dad Was Obama’s ‘Point Person’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Government Accountability Institute President and Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer stated that the fact that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter landed “huge deals” in both of the countries where his father was the point man for the Obama administration “warrants investigation.”

Schweizer said, “I mean, you look at — around the world, there are two countries where Joe Biden is the point person for the Obama administration: China and Ukraine, and in both cases, his son lands huge deals in both countries. I mean, what are the odds of that? … We don’t ultimately know right now what he was selling, but it warrants investigation.”

