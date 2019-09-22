Bernstein: We Ought to Be Investigating Trump Children’s ‘Conflicts of Interest’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” network political commentator Carl Bernstein said President Donald Trump’s children should be investigated.

Bernstein said, “Also there is this whole question about the children of presidents of the United States and vice presidents, in this case, Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden is a legitimate story to be looked at in terms of his role in this Ukrainian gas company. There is nothing that I’m seeing that substantiates Mr. Giuliani’s or the president’s allegations about crooked prosecutors dropping charges because it was Biden.”

He added, “But if anybody has a history of terrible conflict of interest by his children, it is this president of the United States. And we ought to be looking at all of these questions about the children of presidents and vice presidents of the United States in conflicts of interest.

