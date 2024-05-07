RFK Jr. Challenges Trump to Debate at Libertarian Convention

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is challenging former President Donald Trump to debate at the Libertarian convention, describing it as “perfect neutral territory for you and me to have a debate where you can defend your record for your wavering supporters.”

Many conservatives have pointed out that Robert F Kennedy Jr. is not a conservative or moderate alternative to Trump, but rather a far-left candidate competing with President Biden over which one of them is further to the left. However, some are still attempting to position him as a viable alternative to Trump, despite his radical leftist record.

Trump is making history by appearing at the upcoming Libertarian convention. RFK Jr. will be there as well and believes it would be the perfect place for the two to debate.

In a social media post, RFK Jr. said he is grateful to Trump for “calling attention to the rigged polling methodologies that biased DNC-influenced media have used against you.”

“We have this concern too, and I’m happy to show you the deceptive methodologies used by DNC-allied pollsters who pretend that I’m in single digits. You have correctly characterized these as ‘fake polls,'” he said, pointing to his own poll with Zogby which he believes is telling. RFK Jr. also claimed to be “drawing a lot of voters from your former supporters.”

“They are upset that you blew up the deficit, shut down their businesses during Covid, and filled your administration with swamp creatures,” he said, making a formal offer to debate at the Libertarian convention:

He continued:

So I’d like to make you an offer. We’re both going to be speaking at the upcoming Libertarian convention on May 24 and 25. It’s perfect neutral territory for you and me to have a debate where you can defend your record for your wavering supporters. You yourself have said you’re not afraid to debate me as long as my poll numbers are decent. Well, they are. In fact, I’m the only presidential candidate in history who has polled ahead of both major party candidates in head-to-head races. So let’s meet at the Libertarian convention and show the American public that at least two of the major candidates aren’t afraid to debate each other. I asked the convention organizers and they are game for us to use our time there to bring the American people the debate they deserve!

The challenge comes as many conservatives warn that RFK Jr. is not the moderate he presents himself as. Donald Trump Jr. highlighted this during a segment on his podcast, Triggered:

During a recent interview on Breitbart News Saturday, Libertarian Party chair Angela McArdle spoke about Trump’s upcoming appearance at the convention, expressing the importance of being able to use the opportunity to advance the message of liberty.

“It would behoove us to take this amazing opportunity to share those concerns with someone who’s very likely to be the next President of the United States. So that’s what we’re doing,” she said, adding, “We want to hear President Trump’s plan for bringing peace or at least some stability or less U.S. involvement over there.”