Giuliani: ‘This Town Protects Joe Biden’ — ‘His Family Has Been Taking Money from His Public Office for Years’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” former New York City MayorRudy Giuliani, who has also served as legal counsel for President Donald Trump, said Washington D.C.’s “pro-Biden media” was protecting 2020 presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden.

Guest host John Roberts, “Is it appropriate for you as a representative of the president to be going to Ukraine and finding dirt on Joe Biden and/or his son to use politically in 2020?”

Giuliani shot back, “That’s the way you characterize it.”

Roberts said, “That’s the way it appears to line up.”

Giuliani said, “No, it doesn’t. That’s how the pro-Biden media lines it up. This began with someone coming to me and saying, this information can clear your client. The corruption in Ukraine about the corruption in Ukraine between the Ukraine and the Democratic Party, the ambassador and the FBI agent who investigated the case.”

Giuliani continued, “This town protects Joe Biden. His family has been taking money from his public office for years — $1.5 billion from China when our vice president is supposed to be impartially and independently negotiating and the kid, he takes him on Air Force 2 to China. The kid, unfortunately, is a drug addict.”

