Dem Senior Whip Dingell: There’s ‘No Choice’ but to Have an Impeachment Investigation

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” House Democratic Senior Whip Debbie Dingell (D-MI) called for an impeachment investigation into President Trump and stated that there is “no choice” but to do so, and the investigation “is our moral responsibility.”

Dingell said, “We are a divided country, and that scares me, but we cannot be divided on following the rule of law, and what we have heard in the last week is deeply disturbing. As members of Congress, we have a fundamental responsibility to protect our national security and to protect the Constitution. We have no choice now, but to launch an investigation that is going to give us the facts. That is our moral responsibility. So, I guess I’m joining with many of my other colleagues. I’m — and I hope my Republican colleagues will think about this. Because they too need to be concerned about [the rule of law].”

Host Ali Velshi later asked, “And when you call for an investigation, in your mind, is that the same as an impeachment investigation?”

Dingell responded, “It’s the same thing, yes.”

