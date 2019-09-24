MSNBC’s O’Donnell: Did McConnell Allow Release of Whistleblower Complaint So He Could ‘Plan for a Different Nominee if He Has to?’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” host Lawrence O’Donnell wondered if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) agreed to a unanimous consent request to submit the whistleblower complaint to Congressional Intelligence Committees because doing so “gives him time to make a plan for a different nominee if he has to?”

O’Donnell asked 2020 presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), “Could it also be part of the presidential campaign in the following way: Mitch McConnell knows this is eventually coming out. It cannot be stopped. The sooner it comes out for Mitch McConnell, the better. Because a year from now, say, or in the middle of the Republican Convention, he doesn’t want his nominee hit with something like this then. This gives him time to make a plan for a different nominee if he has to?”

