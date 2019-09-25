Lieu: If There Isn’t Vote on Impeachment by End of Year, It Doesn’t Make Sense to Move Forward

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Hill TV’s “Rising,” Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) stated that if there isn’t a vote before year’s end, “it does not make a lot of sense to proceed forward with impeachment.”

Lieu said he has “no idea” when a vote will be held, “but I do believe that if there isn’t some sort of vote before the end of the year, then just timing-wise, it does not make a lot of sense to proceed forward with impeachment.”

