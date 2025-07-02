Jayapal: Trump ‘Has to Apologize’ for ICE Agents Kidnapping, Deporting People

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central” that President Donald Trump “has to apologize” for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents deporting people.

Co-host Brianna Keilar said, “You posted on social media that quote, ICE is acting like a terrorist force. And the White House told CNN that you’re’ disgusting comments warrant an immediate apology. They called ICE officers heroic.”

Jayapal said, “What is deranged and cruel and outrageous is that literally, we are seeing ICE agents, I assume they’re ICE agents, they say they are, they don’t have any identification. They’re wearing masks. They’re in plain clothes. They are coming and kidnaping and disappearing people on the streets of the United States. I never in a million years thought that that is something that I would see here in America.”

She added, “So, I think it is the administration that has to apologize to U.S. citizens that have been rounded up, to legal permanent residents, to people with legal statuses across the country who are getting swept up, people who have been here for 20 years and committed absolutely no crimes, getting swept up by masked men who are kidnapping them and deporting them. That, to me, is what is so outrageous. It’s unconstitutional, it’s illegal, and it is absolutely terrorizing people.”

Jayapal said, “The White House owes an apology to the American people for what they are doing.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN