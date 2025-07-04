Trump Signs Big, Beautiful Bill into Law: ‘Most Popular Bill’

President Donald Trump signed the One, Big, Beautiful Bill into law on the Fourth of July at the White House, noting that it was the “most popular bill ever signed” in the history of the United States.

While speaking at the Military Family Picnic on Friday, Trump criticized Democrats for not voting for the Big, Beautiful Bill, noting that they didn’t vote for the bill either because of their “hatred” for the U.S. or for Trump.

Trump explained that the bill included the “largest tax cut,” “largest spending cut,” and the “largest border security investment” in the history of the U.S.

“The Democrats, they should have voted for it, they didn’t vote for tax cuts, they didn’t vote for taking care of people….they didn’t vote, not one vote and we knew that, because their hatred of either the country or me or both is so great, they didn’t vote at all,” Trump said.

Trump continued: “It’s the most popular bill ever signed in the history of our country, whether your military or anybody else, this is the most single most popular bill ever signed, and it includes the largest tax cut in American history, the largest spending cut, $1.7 trillion, and yet you won’t even notice it.”

Trump’s signing of the bill comes after the House of Representatives passed the Big, Beautiful Bill Act on Thursday in a 218-214 vote.