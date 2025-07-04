Actress Cynthia Nixon Slammed by Pro-Choice Fans for Wearing ‘Make Abortion Great Again’ Hat: ‘You Need Help,’ ‘Nothing Great About Abortions’

Pro-abortion fans of Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon told the actress she took things a little too far — as celebrity elites tend to do — when she posted a photo of herself to Instagram wearing a red “Make Abortion Great Again” hat. “None of my friends who had an Abortion thought it was Great,” one fan wrote.

On Thursday Nixon posted a photo of herself lounging on a boat, clad in the disturbing cap, alongside a fearmongering Instagram caption: “In addition to kicking 17 million Americans off their healthcare, Trump’s big ugly bill will strip critical funding to [Planned Parenthood] for non-abortion-related medical care.”

The And Just Like That… star went on to exclaim, “And of course abortion is healthcare too!” before urging her 1.7 million Instagram followers to call their representatives and tell them “to vote NO on this horrifying bill.”

Nixon’s pro-abortion fans, however, took to the comment section to express their dismay over the message on her hat, informing the actress that her attire is “a bit much.”

“I would never wear that hat and I am pro-choice,” the top-liked comment read.

“I’m pro choice,” another fan wrote, adding, “None of my friends who had an Abortion thought it was Great.”

“When was abortion great?” a third Instagram user inquired.

“Like others, I’m pro choice, but this hat is in such bad taste,” another echoed.

“Yikes, this is overboard,” another said. “Abortion is not great in any form.”

“I’ve had some really close friends who are dear to me and who I have supported having an abortion and none of them said it was great,” another disclosed. “This only fuels unnecessary fire and doesn’t help the cause. Do better.”

“Um. This is very distasteful,” another Instagram user proclaimed. “Pro life or pro choice there isn’t anything great about abortions. Sick.”

“I am pro choice but this hat is revolting as is anyone who chooses to wear it,” another declared.

Another fan asserted, “Abortion is nothing to celebrate. That hat is in very poor taste,” adding, “I am 100% pro-choice. That means abortion is available to women who choose to have one. That doesn’t mean it’s a ‘great’ thing.”

“I am pro-choice but that’s a bit much. There’s nothing great about abortion,” another commented, calling Nixon’s hat “very inappropriate.”

Another fan who also admitted to being pro-abortion, called the hat “awful” and a “horrible low,” advising that the actress “Make yourself great again and ditch the hat. Abortion is not great no matter what hat you wear.”

“I am 100% pro choice, but that hat is in poor taste and insensitive to those who have to make that difficult decision,” another echoed. “Even if the decision is to abort — I doubt any woman would say abortion is great. Find a better way to spread the pro choice message.”

“Glamorizing abortion? Geez. That’s the saddest thing I’ve seen today,” another Instagram user lamented.

“In what world was abortion ever a great thing?” another asked.

“This isn’t making the point you think it is,” another fan said. “Either you are rage baiting or you truly think it’s completely rational to reduce abortion care to a trivial punchline and in either scenario it’s a bad look.”

The fan went on to say, “Using rage bait tactics to endorse such a serious and sensitive issue is tactless and in my opinion does more harm than good. Most women who have undergone an abortion admit that it was a difficult decision to make and feel that the topic of abortion care deserves some reverence.”

“These radical expressions are hurting the cause and only endorse the common misconceptions that have pro choice opponents really digging their heels in. Do better with your platform Cynthia,” the fan added.

Another Instagram user simply commented, “This is horrific,” while another wrote, “Wow that’s beyond sick.”

“Gosh you need help. I am very pro choice but lady, you just need help,” another said.

“Ummmmmmm I’m pro-choice Cynthia, but this is wildly inappropriate,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Although I’m pro choice, displaying it like that kind of makes it sound awful,” another echoed.

“Yikes! I’m pro choice, but this hat sends the wrong message,” another commented. “Abortions are sad situations. Even when it is the best outcome; it is still the end of a life. Even when it is to save the life of a woman; it is is still the end of a life.”

Another Instagram user called Nixon a “Fear monger” while another said, “Wow Cynthia, that’s very insensitive”

“Not cool… many people go in to this decision not so lightly…” another said.

“I am sorry but it can be accessible, it should be an option when needed, but no honey it will never be great, not even a great idea!” another argued, adding, “Don’t make abortion the rule its the exception.”

One Instagram user simply wrote, “In poor taste IMO,” while another fan commented, “That’s really tacky.”

“I’m pro choice but I don’t know if suggesting abortions are great is quite the correct phrasing for the message she is trying to convey,” another advised.

“Plenty of Women who have had abortions never felt ‘great,'” another pointed out, adding, “This hat is so awful.”

“The hat is in poor taste, Cynthia,” another said.

When not making light of killing unborn children, Nixon is going to bat for Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic socialist running for mayor of New York City, who supported defunding the police, and wants to institute government-run grocery stores, provide “free” buses, “free” child care, and freeze rent hikes. Mamdani has also refused to recognize Israel as a Jewish state and declined to condemn the Holocaust.

“I don’t know that I have ever been more excited to vote for anyone than I am to vote for Zohran Mamdani,” Nixon said in a vide last month, as she headed to the polls to vote for the socialist in New York City’s mayoral Democrat primary.

Watch Below:

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.