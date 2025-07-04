Kathy Griffin Wildly Unrecognizable on Streets of L.A.

Comedienne Kathy Griffin presented a wild appearance on the streets of Los Angeles this week, catching fans and media off guard.

The 64-year-old anti-Trumper was seen without makeup and walking with a man near her $8.8 million Malibu home, according to the Daily Mail.

Griffin was also wearing her own t-shirt merchandise from her 2017 Laugh Your Head Off World Tour.

Griffin has become known far more for her constant anti-Trump rants and unhinged antics than her supposed comedy.

Last month she turned election denier and insisted that the president did not win the White House in 2024 in a “free and fair election.”

Before that she absurdly claimed that Trump will put her in an “internment camp” because of her opposition.

She also insisted that it isn’t “prudent” for people to have babies.

Griffin’s latest appearance brought much comment on social media.

