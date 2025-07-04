Dingell: We Should Do Tax Cuts in BBB, But ‘In Smaller Chunks’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said that Democrats would do the tax cuts in the reconciliation bill, but “We should be doing them in smaller chunks without adding $4 trillion to our debt as a country.”

Dingell said, “One senior said to me, you have to vote for this bill, I can’t afford to pay taxes on my Social Security. Well, this bill does not eliminate taxes on Social Security. It has a very short-term increase in deduction for some seniors. That’s it. So, I think people may be looking for tax cuts they’re not going to see right away.”

She continued, “And we would do that. Democrats would do those tax cuts. We should be doing them in smaller chunks without adding $4 trillion to our debt as a country. And we should do it without taking health care or making children in this country hungry.”

