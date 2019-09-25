Lindsey Graham: ‘To Impeach Any President Over a Call Like This Would Be Insane’

While speaking with reporters on Capitol Hill, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said it would be “insane” to impeach President Donald Trump over his alleged phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urging him to look into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, which has many Democrats calling for impeachment.

The president released the transcript Wednesday from his call with Zelensky, and Graham said after reading the transcript, to impeach any president over a call like that “would be insane.”

“From my point of view, to impeach any president over a phone call like this would be insane,” Graham declared.

“I can assure you that if any Republican family member was engaged in conduct like this, they would raise questions,” he later added. “You can ask for the prosecutor to be fired if you think he is corrupt and it is in the national interest of the United States. A lot of people felt the guy was corrupt. But the one thing that I think has to be dealt with here is that the son of the vice president was receiving a lot of money from the Ukraine and some of the sources of the funds were under investigation by the prosecutor. I don’t know what the right answer is. I just hope somebody will look at it, and I don’t mind the president bringing up the idea that maybe the guy was fired because of a conflict of interest.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent