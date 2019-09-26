Gabbard: ‘I Haven’t Seen Much’ from Warren to Show She’s Prepared to Be POTUS

During a portion of an interview with Hill TV’s “Rising” released on Thursday, 2020 presidential candidate Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) stated that she hasn’t “seen much” from fellow 2020 candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to show what kind of leadership Warren would bring to the presidency.

Co-host Krystal Ball asked, “We now see Senator Warren really rising in the polls. … Do you believe that she’s prepared to be commander-in-chief?”

Gabbard said, “I haven’t seen much come from her in the way of what kind of leadership and decisionmaking that she would bring to that most important responsibility that the president has as commander-in-chief, and just as a soldier and an American, that’s very concerning for me.”

