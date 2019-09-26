Klobuchar: Trump-Ukraine Transcript Should Be Part of Impeachment Trial in Senate

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said that President Trump’s call with Ukraine is evidence that deserves an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “Do you believe that the transcript of that phone call rises to the level of being worthy of an impeachment trial on that evidence in the United States Senate?”

Klobuchar responded, “Yes.”

O’Donnell later asked if she believes the evidence she has seen, including the transcript, “should be incorporated into a bill of impeachment that goes to the United States Senate?”

Klobuchar answered in the affirmative.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett