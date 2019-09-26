Kudlow: ‘It Looks Like the U.S. Economy Is in a Turning Zone Back Up’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow shared a very optimistic view on the U.S. economy.

Citing housing and manufacturing metrics, Kudlow said the economy was headed in the direction of a “mini-comeback.”

“Housing, manufacturing starting to boom again in July and August,” he said. “The president mentioned that in his presser yesterday. It looks like the U.S. economy is in a turning zone back up. And our policies of tax cuts and deregulation and lowering trade barriers and energy are working. And if we get some help from Europe, maybe they would emulate our supply-side policies. The whole world could move in prosperity. But the USA is now having a mini-comeback inside of a long prosperity cycle, and it’s terrific news, and I don’t want to lose that.”

