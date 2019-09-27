Pelosi: Trump ‘Used Taxpayer Dollars to Shake Down the Leader of Another Country for His Own Political Gain’

In a Friday interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) discussed launching a formal impeachment inquiry following a whistleblower complaint alleging President Donald Trump urged Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to probe former Vice President Joe Biden.

Although Trump released a transcript from his call with Zelensky which did not show he sought to create a quid pro quo with Ukraine, Pelosi accused Trump of using “taxpayer dollars to shake down” Ukraine for his own gain.

“I think we have to stay focused as far as the public is concerned on the fact that the president of the United States used taxpayer dollars to shake down the leader of another country for his own political gain,” Pelosi stated.

Pelosi went on to speak about how “proud” she is of House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), who fabricated a conversation between Trump and Zelensky during his opening statement at a committee hearing on the matter the day before.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent