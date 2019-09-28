Brooks: Transcript Doesn’t Show ‘Explicit Quid Pro Quo, but it Comes Pretty Close’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the Trump-Ukraine call transcript shows behavior that isn’t “an explicit quid pro quo, but it comes pretty close, I think.”

Brooks said, “They thought it was exculpatory. But I don’t see how they could actually think that. I mean, the crucial thing to do with that transcript is to look at the logic chain of the thing. So, Trump says, we’ve been very generous to you. You haven’t always been generous to us. We’ve been more generous than the others. And then that follows with, well, maybe you can do us a favor. And that favor is to investigate the Bidens. … And that is — it’s not an explicit quid pro quo, but it comes pretty close, I think.”

