Tim Scott: I Wouldn’t Have Brought up Biden While Talking with Ukraine

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) stated that he “would not have made the comments” President Trump made during his call with Ukraine.

Scott said, “Well, listen, if I were on that call, I would not have made the comments, and would not have brought up or had a conversation about Joe Biden or his son. I think there are a number of ways that we should expect that the Ukrainians can get to the bottom of the CrowdStrike — the server that may have had some influence in the entire Russia process.”

Scott added that he doesn’t believe there was a quid pro quo.

