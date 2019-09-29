Schweizer: Joe Biden ‘Was Steering Billions of Dollars of Western Money to Ukraine’ for Access, Influence

Thanks Breitbart News senior contributor and “Secret Empires” author Peter Schweizer during Sunday’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Fox News Channel detailed Joe and Hunter Biden’s Ukraine connections.

Schweizer told host Mark Levin that the former vice president’s son was being paid by Ukraine despite not having expertise in the energy sector while Joe Biden was the “point-person” on former President Barack Obama’s administration in dealing with Ukraine.

“The key question here that nobody seems to want to ask in the media is: What was he being paid for? He wasn’t being paid for his expertise. What was he being paid for? And what were the Ukrainians expecting to get in return?” Schweizer stated. “I think when you overlay the financial payments with the fact that Joe Biden as point person on Obama administration policy to Ukraine was steering billions of dollars of Western money to Ukraine it becomes crystal clear exactly why they were paying him money. They wanted access and they wanted to influence Joe Biden. And Joe Biden has been around a long time here, and he had to know exactly why his son was being paid.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent