CNN’s Tapper: ‘Whistleblower’ a Registered Democrat

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” anchor Jake Tapper reported the so-called whistleblower in the Ukraine controversy was a “registered Democrat.”

Tapper said, “First from CNN, a source familiar with the whistleblower investigation tells me that the political bias referred to by the Intelligence Community Inspector General is that the whistleblower is a registered Democrat. That is the bias. The IG acknowledged the bias in his statement that said didn’t change the facts of the whistleblower complaint. The attorney for the whistleblower declined to give us a comment.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN