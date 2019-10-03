Dem Rep. Quigley: Trump’s Actions ‘Treasonous’ in at Least the ‘Colloquial Sense’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Representative Mike Quigley (D-IL) stated that “At the very least in a colloquial sense,” President Trump’s actions are “treasonous.”

Quigley said, “It is disturbing to me that he calls anybody else treasonous and a traitor. At the very least in a colloquial sense, what he has done is treasonous. He has sold out who we are as a country. He has threatened our national security for political gain. At the very least, what Richard Nixon did was damage domestically. He didn’t spread this kind of foul deeds to the rest of the world, bringing in our allies and our adversaries.”

