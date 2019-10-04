FNC’s Chris Wallace: Not the President’s Place to Demand Investigations — ‘Raises All Kinds of Questions’

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “American Newsroom,” network anchor Chris Wallace said it raised “all kinds of questions” that President Donald Trump demanded Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky investigate 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s business ties.

Wallace said, “Of course he says that there was no tie in Ukraine to the withholding of $400 million of aid and withholding of a presidential visit. The two things don’t exist in complete isolation. Particularly in the case of Ukraine. The link between withholding the aid, the fact we have found out from this top envoy Kurt Volker yesterday that in fact, the U.S. was working to try to get the man there on the left, Ukrainian President Zelensky to sign a formal pledge that he was going to specifically investigate Biden, you know, sure creates some linkage. But you know the president is going to say there is no linkage there. I’m just asking a question.”

He added, “One last point, generally speaking, if there was going to be an investigation it wouldn’t be the president demanding another president do it and also talking about investigating his prime rival. It would be the FBI or the Justice Department going to law enforcement officials inside Ukraine and asking them, and that didn’t happen. It was the president to the president, which raises all kinds of questions.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN