Susan Rice: We’re ‘In Effect Under Attack’ and ‘It’s Coming from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue’

Rice said, “[W]hat worries me so much, it gets back to your original point, Gayle, is, for the first time that I can remember, our democracy is under assault. Our country is in effect under attack. And that attack is coming now from within. It’s coming from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

