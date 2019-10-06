Joe Walsh: ‘Trump Is a Traitor’

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union,” GOP presidential primary candidate Joe Walsh accused President Donald Trump of being a “traitor” to the United States.

Walsh said, “This president deserves to be impeachment. No one from the White House or high-level Republicans are on the show today because there is nothing to defend. This president betrayed our country again this week. Would I vote if I were in Congress on the inquiry, there is enough we know now to vote to impeachment this president. He stood on the White House lawn this week, Jake, and told two additional foreign governments to interfere in our election. That alone is impeachable.”

He added, “This is a strong term I’m going to use, but I’m going to say it on purpose, Donald Trump is a traitor. Now I know there is a lot of talk about treason. People on both sides, jake, have been irresponsible using that word “treason.” I’m not accusing this president of treason. Our founders were very specific as to what treason is. But when you look at traitor more broadly defined, this president betrayed our country again this week. And it is not the first time he did it. Excuse me. I don’t know that we should move forward incrementally. This president needs to be impeached just based on what he himself has said, and Republicans better get behind that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN