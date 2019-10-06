Pelosi: ‘Donald, You Used to Own a Casino — You Know the House Always Wins’

Friday during an address to the South Carolina Democratic Party in Greenville, SC, after discussing impeachment and the upcoming election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referenced a meme that included here of which she apparently approved regarding President Donald Trump.

“Now we have an election coming up,” Pelosi said. “How many people have said to you, ‘This is the most important election of our time’? Well, this is. But I leave the other subject, I just have to tell you this one thing a cartoonist told me today. There’s this meme going around, and I’m saying, ‘Donald, you used to own a casino. You know the House always wins.'”

