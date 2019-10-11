Maher: My Confidence Biden Can Beat Trump ‘Is Waning’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that his confidence that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden can beat President Trump is “waning” and Biden “looks like a depreciating stock to me.”

Maher said, “I like Joe. He’s never [been] my favorite, but if he’s the guy to beat Trump, I was like, let’s not kill him. Because if he’s the one — but I must say, my confidence that he can beat Trump is waning. He looks like a depreciating stock to me.”

