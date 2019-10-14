Bartiromo: ‘Come Up with Another Date for Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Leave Columbus Day Alone’

Monday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” network morning anchor Maria Bartiromo spoke in defense of Columbus Day.

She suggested detractors set aside another day for so-called Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“Look, I would say, you know, Columbus Day has been a holiday for a long time – 200 years,” Bartiromo said. “I think because it is a historic holiday, I would vote to leave it in place, but that doesn’t mean not to celebrate indigenous people. I would say come up with another date for Indigenous Peoples’ Day and leave Columbus Day alone. But, of course, there’s this big date about this. I don’t see why you would change a holiday that has been in place for so long.”

