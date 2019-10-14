FNC’s Rivera: Trump Video ‘a Bridge Too Far’ for Me — ‘You Have to Condemn It’

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” panelist Geraldo Rivera commented on a heavily edited video of a church scene from Kingsman depicting President Donald Trump killing news logos and politicians.

Rivera said, “I was very, very outraged by Kathy Griffin when she had the head of the president, remember, and she was excoriated for it, almost wrecked her career, which rebounded because Trump hatred was sufficient and brought her back and made her popular again. But I think it’s very dangerous when you start going there. I don’t like it. It’s not funny. It may be satire, but it’s a bridge too far for me. I think that you’ve got to, you know, you have to condemn it and have no tolerance for it.”

Guest host Jeanine Pirro said, “It is not inciting violence.”

Rivera said, “I’m not a shrink. I don’t know.”

Pirro said, “It’s a legal question, inciting violence.”

Rivera said, “I don’t like it when the president is the target of the parody, and I don’t like it when the president is the parody-er.”

