Sanders: ‘Appropriate to Acknowledge that Taxes Will Go up’ with Medicare for All

During Tuesday’s CNN-New York Times Democratic debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that under his Medicare for all bill, taxes will increase and “it is appropriate to acknowledge that taxes will go up.”

Sanders said, “Let’s be clear, under the Medicare for all bill that I wrote, premiums are gone. Co-payments are gone. Deductibles are gone. All out-of-pocket expenses are gone. We’re going to do better than the Canadians do, and that is what they have managed to do. At the end of the day, the overwhelming majority of people will save money on their healthcare bills. But I do think it is appropriate to acknowledge that taxes will go up. They’re going to go up significantly for the wealthy, and for virtually everybody, the tax increase they pay will be substantially less than what they were paying for premiums and out-of-pocket expenses.”

