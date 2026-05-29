Booker: Iran’s Leader Had Fatwa Against Nukes Until Trump Blew Things Up, They Still Have Enriched Uranium

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said that the Iranian regime “still has their highly-enriched uranium” and also said that prior to the start of the Trump administration, “You had a leader in place that created a fatwa against ever having a nuclear weapon. Well, Donald Trump took all of that and blew it up.”

Booker said, “[W]hat Donald Trump is doing right now is trying to claw back and just get back to the point we were before this whole crisis started. But the damage is done. The regime is more extreme, not less. The regime still has their highly-enriched uranium, and he has no plan to get it out.”

Booker added that before Trump took office, “the Strait of Hormuz was open, there was a deal in place in which they pledged never to have a nuclear weapon. We had insight into their milling, their mining, cameras, and spot inspections to ensure that that commitment they made was in there. You had a leader in place that created a fatwa against ever having a nuclear weapon. Well, Donald Trump took all of that and blew it up.”

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