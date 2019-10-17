McCarthy: Pelosi Made Gesture to Highlight Refusal to Read Trump Letter to Erdogan in Meeting

During an appearance on Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) recounted how the dust-up between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and President Donald Trump was initiated.

It led to Pelosi, along with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walking out of the meeting at the White House.

Partial transcript as follows:

MCCARTHY: You know the most interesting part? They left the meeting. Other Democrats stayed. And we had the most normal meeting you could ever have that was productive, with the general of the Joint Chiefs, the secretary of Defense and the president talking about how do we keep the homeland safe.

INGRAHAM: What happened? Tell us what happened. Dish —

MCCARTHY: Well, this is how — OK, this is how it all starts. The president starts out and he provides the letter that he sent to the president of Turkey, Erdogan.

INGRAHAM: Erdogan.

MCCARTHY: Very strong letter, not to go into this area. As he passes it around, he starts with me, we hand to every leader. You know what the Speaker Pelosi did?

INGRAHAM: What?

MCCARTHY: She doesn’t read it. She turns it over flat to show in the president’s face she’s not going to read his letter.

Then she starts to smile. The president calls her out, Nancy, why are you laughing? This is a serious item.

The general of the Joint Chiefs tells how he recommended to the president that he remove some of our men because they were in danger. He didn’t want them to be harmed.

We’ve got the vice president over in Turkey trying to get a cease-fire. And everything they care about is impeachment.