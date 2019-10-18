Kinzinger: Syria ‘Reminds Me of Somalia and South Vietnam’

On Friday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) stated that the situation in Syria “reminds me of Somalia and South Vietnam.”

Kinzinger commented on the ceasefire by stating, “I think the next 24 hours will show how that develops. Any time you can stop fighting, it’s good.”

He continued, “Now, the question is, what does this look like? I think Erdogan is meeting with Vladimir Putin shortly, like in four days. So, in the midst of a ceasefire, what do they negotiate? We ceded, effectively, Syria over to Russia and Turkey. They are the major players there now, and Iran. So, when they get together, are they going to basically carve out Syria for themselves? That’s a question, and that’s a concern I have. So, ceasefire in and of itself, good, but a ceasefire that says now the — basically the Kurds have to evacuate. They have to get out, de facto gives Turkey what they wanted through military objectives. And we still have abandoned our allies. We had to bomb our own military base for God’s sake. It reminds me of Somalia and South Vietnam.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett