Scarborough: Trump Supporters ‘Have a Responsibility to Not Be Dumb’ and ‘Ignorant’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough reacted to President Donald Trump’s rally from the night before in Dallas, TX.

During the rally, Trump said the Kurds were happy with his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Northern Syria and the eventual cease-fire agreement.

Scarborough said of Trump’s remarks, “Just about everything the president told you about the Kurds, about Turkey, about the Middle East was a lie.”

He added that at this point, it is up to Trump supporters to be informed and know Trump is not being truthful.

“It’s actually the responsibility to people that show up at those rallies to not be stupid, to not be so stupid that they should be kept away from blenders,” Scarborough advised. “All they have to do is spend three seconds actually watching the news. All they have to do is spend three seconds on Google, spend three seconds talking to somebody that is not completely brainwashed to see that this is a horrible deal for the Kurds. The Kurds are going to be wiped out and Donald Trump said it was a great deal for Turkey because now Turkey doesn’t have to kill millions of people.”

He continued, “Again, it is so absolutely flummoxing what the president said this week. And the responsibility, you know, sure, it’s with the president, but at this point, it’s with the people cheering and waving things, Trump flags in the audience. They have a responsibility to not be dumb. And they have a responsibility to be informed. They have a responsibility not to be ignorant. And all I’m asking is that they just spend two or three minutes actually looking at the news and educating themselves.“

