Dick Morris: ‘If You Feel a Pulse, You Know Hillary’s Going to Run’

During Sunday’s broadcast of “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio, political commentator and former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris weighed in on the prospect Hillary Clinton adds her name to the crowded field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

Host John Catsimatidis asked Morris if there are any candidates out there who have yet to announce a run that he could see running.

Morris said as long as Clinton has a “pulse,” there is a good chance she is going to run.

“I think it’s always possible that Hillary runs,” Morris stated. “You know, John, there’s a test you can do at home. Just put your fingers on her wrist, and if you feel a pulse, you know she’s going to run.”

Morris went on to say he believes Warren gets the nomination, which he explained would be bad news for the Democratic Party looking to take down President Donald Trump.

“I think Warren will still win. And I think Trump will still beat the daylights out of her, But this Democratic process isn’t over yet,” he advised.

