FNC’s Wallace: ‘Well-Connected Republican’ Said 20% Chance GOP Will Vote for Impeachment

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Chris Wallace said a “well-connected” Washington Republican told him that there is a 20% chance Republicans will vote to remove President Donald Trump in an impeachment trial.

Wallace said, “I talked to a very well-connected Republican in Washington this week, someone whose name you would know well, who says that if the House votes to impeach and it gets to a trial in the Senate, there’s now a 20 percent chance, he believes —obviously that just an estimate — now a 20% chance enough Republicans would vote with Democrats to impeach the president.”

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said, “That’s just absurd.”

He continued, “The comment about the 20 percent is just a person who clearly doesn’t know what they’re talking about.”

He added, “The president is extraordinarily popular at home.”

