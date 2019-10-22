CBC Chair Bass: Trump ‘Throws out Race as a Bomb to Divert the Attention’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Congressional Black Caucus Chair Representative Karen Bass (D-CA) stated that whenever President Trump’s back is against the wall, “he throws out race as a bomb to divert the attention.”

Bass said, “I mean, he is essentially saying that us carrying out our constitutional mandate to provide oversight and investigation, the checks and balances, we are a co-equal branch of government, that performing our constitutional duties is equal to a hate crime. … But one thing that is consistent about this president is every time his back is against the wall, he uses race, he throws out race as a bomb to divert the attention. And I think that it is just another egregious example of him being unfit to serve.”

