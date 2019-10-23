Dem Rep. DeSaulnier: Hunter Biden’s Business Dealings in Ukraine ‘Wrong’ – ‘No Defending’ Them

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Hill.TV’s “Rising,” Representative Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA) stated that Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine were “wrong,” and “there’s no defending, in my view, what they did.”

DeSaulnier said, “It was wrong, and they have said it was wrong. Having said that, that’ll be part of the campaign. The vice president is not the president of the United States right now. He’s not in office. But there’s no defending, in my view, what they did. That was — that shouldn’t have been done. It was inappropriate, but it’s different, in my view, from a sitting president asking another president of a foreign country to do him a political favor, in his words, ‘favor,’ in order for him to get reelected and withhold American assets to a very very very important ally and a very important opponent of Vladimir Putin.”

