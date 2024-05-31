Robert De Niro Celebrates Trump Verdict: ‘Justice was Served’

A sneering Robert De Niro could barely hold back Thursday when asked to comment in the wake of former President Donald Trump being found guilty on all 34 counts in his Manhattan business records trial.

Variety reports the actor happily strode into the fray even after having humiliated himself in a now infamous public appearance Tuesday outside the court room. De Niro spoke on the carpet for his new movie Ezra admitting he was happy with the result and his belief Trump is “crazy.”

“I think justice was served. This is just one part of the whole picture, so I want to be very careful,” he initially offered.

“I would think it would,” De Niro then reportedly said when asked if he thought it could affect the presidential election.

“This never should have gotten to this stage,” he continued, “I don’t want to be talking, but I am so upset by it. I have to say something. This is my country. This guy wants to destroy it. Period. He’s crazy.”

The outlet went on to report, when asked if he ever fears for his safety, De Niro admitted he does. “You think about that. It makes me more angry, but I have to be afraid to be intimidated. And that’s why I said, you’re not going to intimidate us.

“People are fed up, they’re going to fight back. That’s not what we’re about in this country,” De Niro concluded.