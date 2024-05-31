McConnell Says He Expects Trump’s Conviction to Be Overturned on Appeal

Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File
Kristina Wong

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — who is no fan of former President Donald Trump — criticized the guilty verdict returned Thursday in the business records trial.

“These charges never should have been brought in the first place. I expect the conviction to be overturned on appeal,” he posted on X.

Critics bashed the short and unpassionate post.

Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of the Federalist, responded, “Don’t throw your back out there, buddy. Simmer down!”

Still, McConnell’s post dashed the hopes of Never Trumpers who had hoped that Republicans would turn on Trump once he was a “convicted felon.”

Trump-hater George Conway slammed McConnell, posting on X, “I still can’t fathom how so many people who should know better insist on debasing themselves like this.”

Never Trumper Damon Linker lamented that “leading GOP elected officials” would chose Trump “over the rule of law.

Some took McConnell’s post as a serious sign from the Republican leader.

Columnist T. Becket Adam’s wrote on X:

The last time Democrats busted a major norm for short-term political gain, McConnell responded by remaking the federal judiciary, including SCOTUS. If you’re satisfied with today’s verdict, savor it. You won’t enjoy what likely comes next. No one will.

McConnell will only have so many months to respond, however. He steps down as Republican Senate leader next year.

 

