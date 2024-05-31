California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, a top client of Trump Trial Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter Loren Merchan, immediately began trying to raise money off of the guilty verdict against the former president.

A Trump campaign official posted Schiff’s campaign email sent after the verdict came down Tuesday.

Corrupt and Conflicted Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter is already out making money off today’s verdict. pic.twitter.com/9IYbRwxaxQ — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) May 30, 2024

As previously reported by the New York Post, Merchan’s daughter is president of Authentic Campaigns, a Chicago-based progressive political consulting firm whose clients include Schiff.

Merchan had refused to recuse himself, despite his daughter’s work and political affiliation. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told the Post in a statement back in March:

Authentic Campaigns, and thus the judge’s daughter, is actively making money from this sham attack against President Trump, rendering Judge Merchan conflicted out.

“The judge should do the right thing and immediately recuse himself in order to show the American people that the Democrats have not destroyed our justice system completely … him continuing to be involved in this Crooked Joe Biden-directed Witch Hunt is a complete violation of applicable rules, regulations and ethics,” Cheung had added.

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), a potential Trump vice presidential contender, said Republicans need to subpoena Merchan and his daughter.

He told Fox News:

Why was a Judge whose family has gotten rich off of Democrat Party fundraising allowed to preside over this thing in the first place?…We can not just sit on our hands…We have to be willing to fight back…We should be subpoenaing Judge Merchan and his daughter.”

"Why was a Judge whose family has gotten rich off of Democrat Party fundraising allowed to preside over this thing in the first place?…We can not just sit on our hands…We have to be willing to fight back…We should be subpoenaing Judge Merchan and his daughter." – @JDVance1 pic.twitter.com/gvtKH1YRiG — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) May 31, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, the jury in Trump’s business records trial in Manhattan found him guilty on all 34 counts.

The jury arrived to the decision on day two of deliberations on Thursday.