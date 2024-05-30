Hollywood Celebrities Rejoice over Trump Verdict: ‘Tears of Joy,’ ‘F**k Trump and F**k Those Who Support Him’

Kevin Mazur; Eugene Gologursky; John Lamparski; Paras Griffin/Getty Images/ Gilbert Carra
Kevin Mazur; Eugene Gologursky; John Lamparski; Paras Griffin/Getty Images/
David Ng

It was Christmas in May for Hollywood celebrities after a jury in deep blue New York City voted to convict former President Donald Trump on all 34 counts in his business records case.

While an appeal is a certainty — “This is far from over,” Trump said following the verdict — the stars nevertheless rushed to celebrate the case, which was brought by Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg (D), who was present in the courtroom on Thursday.

“Tears of joy,” an emotional Kathy Griffin wrote.

“God Bless New York City!!!” an ecstatic Ellen Barkin tweeted.

“We are all cheering for justice and that no one is above the law!” John Leguizamo declared.

Barbra Streisand also weighed in, telling voters that they “must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again.”

As Breitbart News reported,Trump spoke after the verdict, calling it a “rigged, disgraceful trial” and saying the “real verdict” will be on election day in November. “I’m a very innocent man,” Trump said, noting President Joe Biden’s weaponization of the legal system against his political opponents, or “lawfare.”

“We will win,” Trump said of the appeals process. “We will fight for our Constitution. This is far from over.”

Judge Merchan set sentencing for July 11 — just four days before the Republican National Convention.

On Thursday, celebrities broke out the party streamers, with comedian Kathy Griffin — who once held a severed mock-up of Trump’s decapitated head for a public photo op — leading the parade.

Former SNL star and Ghostbuster actor Leslie Jones shared a song with a simple refrain: “That motherfucker’s guilty.”

Actress Bette Midler simply hit the caps button and said “Guilty on all charges.”

Actor-comedian D.L. Hughley chimed in as well.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.