Hollywood Celebrities Rejoice over Trump Verdict: ‘Tears of Joy,’ ‘F**k Trump and F**k Those Who Support Him’

It was Christmas in May for Hollywood celebrities after a jury in deep blue New York City voted to convict former President Donald Trump on all 34 counts in his business records case.

While an appeal is a certainty — “This is far from over,” Trump said following the verdict — the stars nevertheless rushed to celebrate the case, which was brought by Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg (D), who was present in the courtroom on Thursday.

“Tears of joy,” an emotional Kathy Griffin wrote.

“God Bless New York City!!!” an ecstatic Ellen Barkin tweeted.

“We are all cheering for justice and that no one is above the law!” John Leguizamo declared.

Barbra Streisand also weighed in, telling voters that they “must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again.”

As Breitbart News reported,Trump spoke after the verdict, calling it a “rigged, disgraceful trial” and saying the “real verdict” will be on election day in November. “I’m a very innocent man,” Trump said, noting President Joe Biden’s weaponization of the legal system against his political opponents, or “lawfare.”

“We will win,” Trump said of the appeals process. “We will fight for our Constitution. This is far from over.”

Judge Merchan set sentencing for July 11 — just four days before the Republican National Convention.

On Thursday, celebrities broke out the party streamers, with comedian Kathy Griffin — who once held a severed mock-up of Trump’s decapitated head for a public photo op — leading the parade.

Thank you for saying that. It was awful and he is awful.

TEARS OF JOY ❤️😭 https://t.co/u8UcKZbwDa — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2024

Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts. He will never accept accountability for his crimes. Americans must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again. https://t.co/UcFfAU3bv5 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 30, 2024

Former SNL star and Ghostbuster actor Leslie Jones shared a song with a simple refrain: “That motherfucker’s guilty.”

Actress Bette Midler simply hit the caps button and said “Guilty on all charges.”

GUILTY ON ALL CHARGES!!!! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 30, 2024

Actor-comedian D.L. Hughley chimed in as well.

It's weird how 1 felony can prevent you from getting a federal job, but 34 can't stop you from running for President! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) May 30, 2024

GUILTY!!!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 30, 2024

GOD BLESS NEW YORK CITY!!! https://t.co/cEAdCYTG4O — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) May 30, 2024

We are all cheering for justice and that no one is above the law! https://t.co/z5R7tqBvby — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) May 30, 2024

Guilty on all 34 counts — Mia Farrow 🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇺🇸💙 (@MiaFarrow) May 30, 2024

34 is now my favorite number. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) May 30, 2024

The Republican candidate for President is a convicted felon. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 30, 2024

Everything I click on and read right now is absolute, pure pornography. And I am waiting for that bloated grifter to explode in absolute bespittled rage, which will be, yes, the money shot. — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 30, 2024

Fuck Donald Trump and fuck those who support him. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) May 30, 2024

He’s a criminal. A felon. Period. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) May 30, 2024

These weren’t politicians or partisans who convicted him. These were everyday citizens vetted by his own lawyers. This is the system working. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) May 30, 2024

The biggest, best conviction like nobody has ever seen. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) May 30, 2024

Election rigging? That's their thing. The swamp? Oh, that's them too. The Accusation always contains the Confession. https://t.co/BcVop4Z287 — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) May 30, 2024

