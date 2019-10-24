CNN Analysts Call GOP Storming Hearing a ‘Bunch of White Men,’ ’Looked Like Such Jerks’

CNN’s “New Day” on Thursday discussed the House members of the GOP the day before successfully storming and shutting down a House Intelligence Committee hearing by entering the room where committee members were questioning the Defense Department’s Laura Cooper as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Network senior global affairs analyst Bianna Golodryga described the group of GOP House members as a “bunch of white men” while legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said all of them “looked like such jerks.”

“Last night on ‘AC 360,’ there were several references to one of the congressional leaders of this ridiculous protest. And he’s a congressman from Alabama named Mo Brooks. But I kept hearing Mel Brooks,” Toobin stated. “I mean, this whole spectacle yesterday seemed like something out of a Mel Brooks movie. You know, this protest to be allowed inside when many of the members of the protest were actually members of the committee. They could have walked in at any point.”

He continued, “You know, it’s a sign of desperation. You know, they captured a news cycle. But I don’t know what good that news cycle did them, because they looked like such jerks.”

“Yeah. You thought Mel Brooks, I thought an episode of ‘Veep,'” Golodryga replied.

She added, “I mean, it really looked like a stunt. And you saw a handful of women. Other than that you saw a bunch of white men. And I just thought to myself, this is not what America looks like right now. Right? And so I don’t know what the point is they were trying to make by storming this hearing. Serious issues, serious ramifications are coming out of what we’re hearing from the people who are testifying, who are life-long diplomats that have served this country. And this is what follows. And it comes as you said, two days after the president said that Republicans need to fight harder.”

