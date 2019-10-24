FNC’s Watters: Republicans Are ‘Losing the Message War’ on Impeachment

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” co-host Jesse Watters declared the White House and the Republicans were “losing the message war” on impeachment.

Watters said, “They are holding secret impeachment hearings. It’s disgusting. All the Republicans want to do is find out what is happening behind closed doors and they can’t even share their side of the story, because all the whistleblowers and their lawyers have colluded with Schiff.”

He added, “Does anyone even care in the administration? They don’t even have a team that’s fighting this thing. I mean I’ve said more things on the show to push back against what’s going on that I’ve seen out of the White House. Where’s the Senate? Where’s Lindsey Graham? Why isn’t he holding hearings? Why isn’t he interviewing the people that are testifying behind closed doors? It’s time for them to get tougher than they already are.”

He concluded, “You know, you can say I condemn this. You can send a bunch of guys in to try to find out what’s going on, but they need lawyers, they need killers, they need people with experience, parliamentarians who know who to fight this thing. Because right now, it’s day after day, leak after leak, and they’re losing the message war.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN