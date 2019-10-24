WH Press Sec Grisham Applauds House GOP Members for Stand Against Dems’ ‘Secret’ Impeachment Proceedings

Thursday on “Fox & Friends,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham praised the group of House GOP members that successfully stormed and shut down a House Intelligence Committee hearing the day before by entering the room where committee members were questioning the Defense Department’s Laura Cooper as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Grisham said she is “glad” the group made the “very bold stand” to fight the Democrats’ actions behind closed doors, which she added “is just for show.”

“I’m glad they did it,” Grisham said. “Again, these Dems have been doing everything behind closed doors and in secret, and so it’s about time that somebody made a very bold stand, which is I guess a sit-in, which is what they did and it was great. And the point was well-taken. I think that because now I’m hearing the Dems have agreed in three weeks that they’re going to open these things to the public. I don’t know why they don’t do it starting now. I guess it’s working.”

Grisham went on to say Trump was “supportive” of the House GOP members getting behind him.

