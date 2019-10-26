Blackburn: We’ll ‘Hear From’ and Be Able to Ask Questions of Durham and Barr

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said that “we will hear from” U.S. Attorney John Durham and Attorney General William Barr “with that report, and be able to ask the appropriate questions there.”

Blackburn said, [relevant remarks begin around 6:40] “[T]he IG report is going to come to us at [the] Senate Judiciary Committee. We’ll have the opportunity to have the inspector general in and to conduct some hearings. … And then we will hear from Durham and from the attorney general with that report, and be able to ask the appropriate questions there.”

